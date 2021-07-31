Left Menu

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 15:09 IST
Kenyan sprinter tests positive for banned substance, teams says
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • Japan

An unnamed Kenyan male sprinter has tested positive for a banned substance, Team Kenya said in a statement, and he will be provisionally suspended and will not take part in qualifiers on Saturday.

"We have received communication this afternoon from International Testing Agency (ITA) regarding one of our sprinters who has had an adverse analytical finding on a urine sample he provided on 28 July 2021," said Waithaka Kioni, Team Kenya's Head of Delegation.

"He remains provisionally suspended from participating in his event today. The sprinter is fully aware of this communication and is in receipt of the letter from ITA."

