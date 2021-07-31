Olympics-Athletics-Cuba's Echevarria tops men's long jump qualifying

Left Menu

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 17:05 IST
Cuban Juan Miguel Echevarria topped the men's long jump qualification round on Saturday at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, as 12 athletes moved through to Monday's final. The 22-year-old Echevarria, 2019 world bronze medallist, recorded a leap of 8.50 meters, ahead of 23-year-old Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou, who jumped a world-leading 8.60m in May, on 8.22m.

The 2019 world champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica made a worrying start to his Olympic bid, medical staff applying a bandage to his left knee as he struggled through his first two attempts. He hit 8.14 meters in his third, enough to send him through to the final. Rounding out the top three was Japan's Yuki Hashioka with 8.17 meters.

