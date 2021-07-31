Olympics-Athletics-Sweden's Stahl wins men's discus gold

Daniel Stahl added the Olympic men's discus gold to his world championship title and his compatriot Simon Pettersson made it a one-two for Sweden on Saturday. Stahl sent the discus soaring to 68.90 meters on his second attempt to take the lead and although he could not improve on that mark, it was enough for victory.

Pettersson won the silver with a throw of 67.39 and Austria's Lukas Weishaidinger took bronze with 67.07. "We are the Swedish Vikings!," Stahl shouted as he posed for the cameras with his compatriot before the duo took off for a sprint carrying Swedish flags.

