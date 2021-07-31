Left Menu

Rugby-South Africa beat Lions to level series

The Lions were 9-6 up at halftime but the Springboks bounced back with a dominant second half performance that turned the tide of the game.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 01-08-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 23:54 IST
Rugby-South Africa beat Lions to level series
The Lions were 9-6 up at halftime but the Springboks bounced back with a dominant second-half performance that turned the tide of the game.  Image Credit: Twitter(@Springboks)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's backs Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am scored second-half tries as the Springboks beat the British & Irish Lions 27-9 to win Saturday's second Test at the Cape Town Stadium and level the series. Handre Pollard added five penalties and a conversion for a 17-point contribution while the Lions points all came off the boot of Dan Biggar in a niggly and ill-tempered contest that again was one for the purists rather than the enthusiast.

The result sets up a decider next Saturday after the Lions had won an attritional first test 22-17. The Lions were 9-6 up at halftime but the Springboks bounced back with a dominant second-half performance that turned the tide of the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death in talc case; 'War has changed', CDC says, calling for new response to Delta variant and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021