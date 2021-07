Rugby-South Africa beat Lions to level series

South Africa's backs Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am scored second-half tries as the Springboks beat the British & Irish Lions 27-9 to win Saturday's second Test at the Cape Town Stadium and level the series. Handre Pollard added five penalties and a conversion for a 17-point contribution while the Lions points all came off the boot of Dan Biggar in a niggly and ill-tempered contest that again was one for the purists rather than the enthusiast.

The result sets up a decider next Saturday after the Lions had won an attritional first test 22-17. The Lions were 9-6 up at halftime but the Springboks bounced back with a dominant second-half performance that turned the tide of the game.

