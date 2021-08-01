Sports News Roundup: Antetokounmpo brothers bring NBA trophy home to Greece; Ocon takes his first F1 win in Hungary with Alpine and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Athletics-Italy's Jacobs takes stunning 100 metres gold

Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed a stunning upset victory in the Olympic men's 100 metres final on Sunday, becoming the first Italian to take the most coveted title in athletics and doing it in a European record time of 9.80 seconds. In the first final of the post-Usain Bolt era, American Fred Kerley came up just short in his bid to become the first American winner since Justin Gatlin in 2004, taking silver in a personal best 9.84.

Gymnastics-Skinner delays departure from Tokyo to win silver

Mykayla Skinner had been expecting to get on a plane to go back to the United States when she was suddenly told that she would be taking Simone Biles' place in the vault final on Sunday - and won a silver medal. Biles shocked the world when she withdrew from the team final https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/gymnastics-biles-out-team-event-can-still-get-medal-2021-07-27 last Tuesday after a single vault, citing mental health issues.

Olympics-Baseball-Foul-ball watchdogs sound their sirens, though few around to hear

Atsushi Oyanagi, 18, and a few other volunteers inside the Olympic baseball and softball stadium need sharp eyes, quick fingers and resilient ears for a job unlike any known outside of Japan. From the top of staircases, they watch for foul balls and home runs headed for seats and, when spotted, click a handheld noisemaker which leaves nearby listeners needing at least a minute to recover.

Olympics-Athletics-Venezuela's Rojas smashes women's triple jump world record to take gold

Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas soared out to 15.67 metres on Sunday to smash the world record with her final attempt, as she became the first woman Olympic champion in her country's history. A charismatic presence throughout, Rojas began with a brilliant jump of 15.41m that took her 2cm beyond the Olympic record set by Cameroon's Francoise Mbango in 2008 in Beijing.

Olympics-Athletics-'Can we have two golds?' - Barshim, Tamberi share high jump win

Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim added Olympic gold to his list of accolades in the men's high jump in Tokyo on Sunday - and persuaded organisers to let him share it with his friend and rival, Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi. Both Barshim, 30, and the 29-year-old Tamberi ended with jumps of 2.37 metres and had no failed attempts until they attempted to clear 2.39.

Exclusive-Olympics-Belarusian sprinter says she was taken to airport but will not return home

A Belarusian sprinter said she planned to avoid getting on a plane home from Tokyo after being taken to the airport against her wishes on Sunday following her complaints about national coaches at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was due to compete in the women's 200 metres on Monday, told Reuters she had sought the protection of Japanese police at Tokyo's Haneda airport so she would not have to board the flight.

Olympics-Transgender weightlifter becomes focus of inclusion vs fairness debate

At 43, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is nearly twice the average age of her Tokyo 2020 competitors. Having shifted 285 kg in qualifying, she is also one of the strongest in the field. On Monday she will become the first openly transgender athlete to compete in an Olympics, and her participation has been as divisive an issue as whether the Games should have even gone ahead during a global pandemic.

Olympics-Italy hails new sprint king, as drama unfolds at airport

Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the most coveted crown in athletics on Sunday, giving Italy its first 100 metres gold on a night of high drama in Tokyo. As Jacobs stormed https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-italys-jacobs-takes-stunning-100-metres-gold-2021-08-01 to the first Olympic title of the post-Usain Bolt era, the fate of a Belarusian sprinter's Tokyo Games was playing out at a nearby airport.

Antetokounmpo brothers bring NBA trophy home to Greece

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the Greek brothers who helped the Milawaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years last month, promised to take their trophy back to Sepolia, the run-down Athens neighbourhood where they grew up. Born in Greece to Nigerian immigrant parents, the Antetokounmpo brothers had to sell trinkets on the street to get by. They grew up fearing deportation and did not obtain Greek citizenship until 2013.

Motor racing-Ocon takes his first F1 win in Hungary with Alpine

French driver Esteban Ocon took his first Formula One victory with Renault-owned Alpine on Sunday in a Hungarian Grand Prix that was stopped and re-started after first lap chaos. Sebastian Vettel took second for Aston Martin with Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton completing the podium after starting on pole position and then having to fight back from last

