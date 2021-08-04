Ravi endures bite by Sanayev but is fine, says support staff

India's Ravi Dahiya endured a painful bite on his biceps from opponent Nurislam Sanayev during the Tokyo Olympics semifinal but the in-form wrestler is perfectly fine and raring to go for the final, a support staff member of the team assured.

After Ravi Dahiya scripted of the greatest comebacks on the mat, the pictures revealed the deep bite mark on his right bicep.

''It was paining when Ravi returned from the mat but he was given an ice-pack and he is fine. The pain has subsided. He is fit for final, no problem at all,'' a member of the Indian wrestling team's support staff told PTI.

Ravi won by fall after trailing 2-9.

The bite by Sanayev reminded of the incident when Sushil Kumar was accused of biting the ear of his Kazakhstan opponent Akhzurek Tanatrov.

The videos had suggested that Sushil, who was trailing 0-3 in that London Olympics semifinal when he bit the ear of Tanatrov, who showed the referee the blood on his ear but did not appeal against that. Sushil went on to make the final, which he lost to settle for a silver medal.

