Soccer-Dutch draw with Norway in meek start under new coach Van Gaal

Unbeaten Turkey, held to a 2-2 draw by Montenegro on Wednesday, moved on to eight points while Norway are on seven but behind the Netherlands on goal difference.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 02-09-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 02:17 IST
The Netherlands were forced to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Norway in a World Cup qualifier in Oslo on Wednesday, an inauspicious start for new coach Louis van Gaal. Erling Haaland put the Norwegians ahead after 20 minutes but Davy Klaassen equalised 17 minutes later to earn the Dutch a share of the spoils in an untidy Group G clash at the Ullevaal Stadium.

The result left the Netherlands, who have seven points from four matches, behind Turkey in the standings. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

