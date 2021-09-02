Left Menu

India in dire straits at tea on day one

Cheteshwar Pujara followed an outswinger from James Anderson only to edge it to the wicketkeeper to leave India reeling at 39 for three.Jadeja came ahead of Rahane and Pant.Brief scores India 1226 in 51 overs Virat Kohli 50 James Anderson 141, Ollie Robinson 224, Chris Woakes 219, Craig Overton 130.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:17 IST
India reached 122 for six at tea on day one of the fourth Test against England here on Thursday. Ollie Robinson dismissed Virat Kohli for the third time in the series with the India skipper departing after a well made 50 off 96 balls. The other wickets to fall in the session were of Ravindra Jadeja (10) and Ajinkya Rahane (14). Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur were in the middle at the break. India struggled against the moving ball in the morning session, struggling to 54 for three at lunch.

Joe Root put India in to bat amid overcast conditions. Coming back from injury, Chris Woakes made instant impact by having Rohit Sharma (11) caught behind in his first over.

Robinson then trapped K L Rahul (17) with a ball that nipped backed in. Cheteshwar Pujara followed an outswinger from James Anderson only to edge it to the wicketkeeper to leave India reeling at 39 for three.

Jadeja came ahead of Rahane and Pant.

Brief scores: India 122/6 in 51 overs (Virat Kohli 50; James Anderson 1/41, Ollie Robinson 2/24, Chris Woakes 2/19, Craig Overton 1/30).

