03-09-2021
Sports Schedule on Friday, Sep 3 CRICKET: *Second day of the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval, London.

*Post-day press conference stories of the fourth Test. *Stories related to Indian Premier League.

*Other stories related to India and international cricket.

FOOTBALL: *Stories related to India and International football.

TENNIS: *US Open.

PARALYMPICS: *Day 10 of Tokyo Paralympics.

*Other stories related to the Indian para-athletes in Tokyo.

