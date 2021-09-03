Sports Schedule
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 07:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 07:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Sports Schedule on Friday, Sep 3 CRICKET: *Second day of the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval, London.
*Post-day press conference stories of the fourth Test. *Stories related to Indian Premier League.
*Other stories related to India and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: *Stories related to India and International football.
TENNIS: *US Open.
PARALYMPICS: *Day 10 of Tokyo Paralympics.
*Other stories related to the Indian para-athletes in Tokyo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Oval
- India
- Tokyo Paralympics
- England
- Indian
- London
- International
- Tokyo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
2 dead in shooting at Indiana automotive plant: Authorities
thinKitchen appoints Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia as Non-Executive Director as it sets its sights on scale in the Indian premium kitchenware space
Our focus on ensuring security, safe return of Indian nationals from Afghanistan: EAM Jaishankar
Days before Taliban capture, IAF evacuated around 50 Indians from Mazar-e-Sharif
Indian govt IT spend growth to slow down to 8.6% in 2022: Gartner