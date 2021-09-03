Aditi Ashok makes cut, Tvesa hangs by slender thread

Aditi Ashok made the cut at the Creekhouse Ladies Open and gave herself a chance to make an upward move over the weekend with a tied 34th place with rounds of 74 and 73.

Tvesa Malik's chances, meanwhile, is hanging by a thread as she was one shot outside the cut-line with six holes to play. The cut was likely to fall at 5-over and Tvesa was 6-over. Astha Madan (85-83) missed the cut.

Aditi, who shot 74 with three bogeys and one birdie in the first round, had 10 pars in a row in the second round. She bogeyed 11th and 16th and birdied Par-3 on the 14th hole.

Chloe Williams who led after the first round with 66 was 2-under through 12 holes in second and held the top spot at 8-under. She was three clear of American Alana Uriel (71-68).

Lydia Hall (71-69) was tied fourth with Stephanie Kyriacou and Atthaya Thitikul, who were yet to finish their second rounds.

