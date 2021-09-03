Left Menu

Aditi Ashok makes cut, Tvesa hangs by slender thread

Astha Madan 85-83 missed the cut.Aditi, who shot 74 with three bogeys and one birdie in the first round, had 10 pars in a row in the second round.

PTI | Ahus | Updated: 03-09-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 21:29 IST
Aditi Ashok makes cut, Tvesa hangs by slender thread

Aditi Ashok made the cut at the Creekhouse Ladies Open and gave herself a chance to make an upward move over the weekend with a tied 34th place with rounds of 74 and 73.

Tvesa Malik's chances, meanwhile, is hanging by a thread as she was one shot outside the cut-line with six holes to play. The cut was likely to fall at 5-over and Tvesa was 6-over. Astha Madan (85-83) missed the cut.

Aditi, who shot 74 with three bogeys and one birdie in the first round, had 10 pars in a row in the second round. She bogeyed 11th and 16th and birdied Par-3 on the 14th hole.

Chloe Williams who led after the first round with 66 was 2-under through 12 holes in second and held the top spot at 8-under. She was three clear of American Alana Uriel (71-68).

Lydia Hall (71-69) was tied fourth with Stephanie Kyriacou and Atthaya Thitikul, who were yet to finish their second rounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021