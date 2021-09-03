England take 99-run first innings lead after finishing on 290
England got a sizeable 99-run first innings lead after scoring 290 in their first innings in reply to India's first innings total of 191 on the second day of the fourth Test.
Ollie Pope top scored with 81 off 159 balls while Chris Woakes hit a quickfire 50 to bolster the England total.
For India, Umesh Yadav finished with 3 for 76 while Jasprit Bumrah took 2 for 67. Ravindra Jadeja also got a couple of wickets while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj finished with a wicket apiece.
