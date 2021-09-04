Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester United kick off Women's Super League with win over Reading

Manchester United got their FA Women's Super League season off to a flying start with a 2-0 win over Reading thanks to a goal in each half from Kirsty Hanson and Ona Batlle.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 04-09-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 02:27 IST
Soccer-Manchester United kick off Women's Super League with win over Reading
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United got their FA Women's Super League season off to a flying start with a 2-0 win over Reading thanks to a goal in each half from Kirsty Hanson and Ona Batlle. Hanson got the first goal of the season six minutes before the break as Ella Toone picked her out with a superb pass and she slotted the ball home to put United in front to the delight of the 2,000-strong home crowd.

Reading pushed for an equaliser after halftime and Brooke Chaplen saw her shot cannon off the bar and hit the ground and bounce away, with television replays showing the ball could have crossed the line. However, without goal line technology it was not given. Spanish full back Batlle then doubled United's lead in the 54th minute when she fired a long-range rocket into the top right corner for an early contender for goal of the season, and Reading couldn't find a way back into the game.

Champions Chelsea join the fray on Sunday when they take the short trip to Arsenal in a highly-anticipated derby clash between two sides tipped as title contenders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021