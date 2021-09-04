De La Hoya pulls out of Sept. 11 fight, says he has COVID

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-09-2021 07:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 07:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar De La Hoya's return to the ring will have to wait after the fighter said he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 48-year-old De La Hoya was scheduled to fight on Sept. 11 against former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort in a pay-per-view event at Staples Center in Los Angeles. It would have been his first fight since being stopped by Manny Pacquiao in 2008.

The former boxing champion posted a video online Friday of himself in a hospital bed, saying he caught the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

“I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up,'' De La Hoya said.

De La Hoya, who has been a boxing promoter since retiring, was to have fought the 44-year-old Belfort at 185 pounds, 40 pounds heavier than he was for his loss to Pacquiao.

