Left Menu

Think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while: Naomi Osaka after US Open defeat

World Number 3 Naomi Osaka is unsure when she will play her next match following her third-round defeat against Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez at the ongoing US Open.

ANI | New York | Updated: 04-09-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 13:09 IST
Think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while: Naomi Osaka after US Open defeat
Naomi Osaka (Photo: Twitter/Naomi Osaka). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

World Number 3 Naomi Osaka is unsure when she will play her next match following her third-round defeat against Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez at the ongoing US Open. Leylah defeated Osaka by 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-3 to end the 2020 champion's title defense in the first week at the Flushing Meadows. The win is the 18-year-old's second Top 5 win of her career and puts the World No.73 into her first Round of 16 at a Slam, where she will face 2016 US Open champion, Angelique Kerber.

Afterwards, Osaka spoke to reporters and closed her brief press conference by revealing her intention to take a break. "I feel like for me recently when I win, I don't feel happy," Osaka said as she struggled to hold back tears, as per wtatennis.com. "I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad. I don't think that's normal." When the US Open moderator offered to end the press conference, Osaka declined. "I kind of want to finish this," she said before composing herself.

"This is very hard to articulate. Basically, I feel like I'm kind of at this point where I'm trying to figure out what I want to do, and I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match. I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while," Osaka added. In the match, Osaka was up a set and a break, serving for the match at 6-5 in the second set, only to be denied. Notably, Osaka received a walkover into the third round after Serbia's Olga Danilovic withdrew ahead of their second-round match on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021