Cricket-Rohit hits century as India take control of Oval test

The England bowlers were made to toil by the combination of Rohit (103 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (48 not out), who put on an unbeaten partnership of 116, making run-scoring look easy despite seamer-friendly overcast conditions. Rohit constructed his innings perfectly, resolutely defending outside the off stump and taking runs off anything loose, with Moeen's off-spin often a target.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:40 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A dominant India took control of the fourth test against England at The Oval on Saturday, extending their lead to 100 by tea on the third day as Rohit Sharma struck his first test hundred away from home and eighth overall.

The opener reached the landmark just before the break with a six over long-on off Moeen Ali as the touring side ended the session on 199-1 in their second innings. The England bowlers were made to toil by the combination of Rohit (103 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (48 not out), who put on an unbeaten partnership of 116, making run-scoring look easy despite seamer-friendly overcast conditions.

Rohit constructed his innings perfectly, resolutely defending outside the off stump and taking runs off anything loose, with Moeen's off-spin often a target. He found an able partner in Pujara, who played with uncharacteristic aggression, hitting seven boundaries. England's only success came in the first session with the wicket of KL Rahul, dismissed for 46 when he edged a ball that nipped off the seam from James Anderson to the keeper.

Put in to bat by the hosts on day one, India were bowled out for 191 in their first innings. England, with Ollie Pope top-scoring with 81, responded with 290 all out. The five-test series is tied at 1-1.

