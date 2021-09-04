Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham scrape past Birmingham in WSL opener, Man City rout Everton

Forward Kit Graham scored the only goal of the game as Tottenham Hotspur kicked off their Women's Super League campaign with a nervy 1-0 win over Birmingham City at home on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 22:00 IST
Forward Kit Graham scored the only goal of the game as Tottenham Hotspur kicked off their Women's Super League campaign with a nervy 1-0 win over Birmingham City at home on Saturday. Spurs started brightly but were repeatedly denied by a Birmingham side that offered little going forward but was stubborn in defence. The hosts finally broke the deadlock in the 40th minute with Graham scoring a glancing header from a move that was smartly worked around the edge of the box.

Spurs continued to attack in the second half, with substitute Angela Addison going close to adding a second, while Birmingham managed just two shots on target in the entire game. Earlier, new signings Vicky Losada and Khadija Shaw were among those on target for Manchester City as they ran riot in the first half to secure a handsome 4-0 victory over Everton in their opener.

Three down at the break, a stunned Everton tried to muster a response at Goodison Park but City successfully kept them out, with Steph Houghton adding a fourth in the 67th minute. Aston Villa scored twice in two minutes in the second half to claim a 2-1 win over Leicester City. Promoted Leicester took a deserved lead through Natasha Flint in the 39th minute following a goalkeeping error by Hannah Hampton.

Villa, however, came back strongly after the interval, with Sarah Mayling curling in a splendid free-kick to equalise in the 63rd minute before captain Remi Allen completed the turnaround a minute later. Champions Chelsea travels to Arsenal on Sunday.

