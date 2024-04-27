Soccer-Chelsea women sell out Stamford Bridge for Barca semi-final
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge attracted a sellout crowd for their women's Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona on Saturday.
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 22:49 IST
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge attracted a sellout crowd for their women's Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona on Saturday. It was the first time the men's stadium, with a capacity of some 41,000, had been sold out for a women's game. The women usually play at their Kingsmeadow ground in Kingston, 13 km to the southwest, which holds about 4,350.

