PTI | London | Updated: 04-09-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 22:34 IST
Rohit scores ton as India finish day 3 on 270/3
Rohit Sharma scored a gritty 127 while Cheteshwar Pujara contributed an useful 61 in India's commendable second innings score of 270 for 3 against England at stumps on the third day of the fourth Test.

India now have a lead of 171 runs with two days of play left and skipper Virat Kohli (22 batting) at the crease with Ravindra Jadeja (9 batting).

For England, Ollie Robinson picked two wickets while James Anderson got the other wicket.

Brief Scores: India 191 and 270/3 (Rohit Sharma 127, Cheteshwar Pujara 61, KL Rahul 46, Ollie Robinson 2/67, James Anderson 1/49).

England 1st Innings 290.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

