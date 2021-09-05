Soccer-France's winless run continues with Ukraine draw
France's winless streak stretched to five games as Les Bleus were held to a 1-1 draw away to Ukraine in their World Cup qualifier in Group D on Saturday.
- Country:
- Ukraine
France's winless streak stretched to five games as Les Bleus were held to a 1-1 draw away to Ukraine in their World Cup qualifier in Group D on Saturday. The world champions fell behind when Mykola Shaparenko found the back of the net after 44 minutes before Anthony Martial restored parity early in the second half.
France still tops the group on nine points from five games after a 1-1 draw against Bosnia on Wednesday and three days before hosting second-placed Finland, who beat Kazakhstan 1-0. Ukraine is third behind the Finns, who also have five points, with Bosnia and Kazakhstan both on two points.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Group D
- Bosnia
- Kazakhstan
- World Cup
- Finns
- Finland
- Ukraine
- Les Bleus
- France
- Anthony Martial
ALSO READ
Germany's Merkel calls for Ukraine gas transit agreement
Germany's Merkel calls for Ukraine gas transit agreement
Ukraine evacuates 83 people from Kabul, foreign minister says
UPDATE 1-Germany's Merkel calls for Ukraine gas transit agreement
Ukraine, US, Germany to discuss possible termination of gas transit after 2024: Zelenskyy