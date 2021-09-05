Soccer-France's winless run continues with Ukraine draw

France's winless streak stretched to five games as Les Bleus were held to a 1-1 draw away to Ukraine in their World Cup qualifier in Group D on Saturday. The world champions fell behind when Mykola Shaparenko found the back of the net after 44 minutes before Anthony Martial restored parity early in the second half.

France still tops the group on nine points from five games after a 1-1 draw against Bosnia on Wednesday and three days before hosting second-placed Finland, who beat Kazakhstan 1-0. Ukraine is third behind the Finns, who also have five points, with Bosnia and Kazakhstan both on two points.

