Soccer-France's winless run continues with Ukraine draw

France's winless streak stretched to five games as Les Bleus were held to a 1-1 draw away to Ukraine in their World Cup qualifier in Group D on Saturday.

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 05-09-2021 02:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 02:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

France's winless streak stretched to five games as Les Bleus were held to a 1-1 draw away to Ukraine in their World Cup qualifier in Group D on Saturday. The world champions fell behind when Mykola Shaparenko found the back of the net after 44 minutes before Anthony Martial restored parity early in the second half.

France still tops the group on nine points from five games after a 1-1 draw against Bosnia on Wednesday and three days before hosting second-placed Finland, who beat Kazakhstan 1-0. Ukraine is third behind the Finns, who also have five points, with Bosnia and Kazakhstan both on two points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

