Left Menu

Cycling-Roglic claims Vuelta hat-trick

S lovenia's Primoz Roglic emerged victorious on stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday as he claimed the red jersey for a third successive year. The Jumbo-Visma rider, who clocked 44:02, finished the 33.8km individual time trial from Padron to Santiago de Compostela 14 seconds ahead of second-placed Magnus Cort Nielsen.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 01:02 IST
Cycling-Roglic claims Vuelta hat-trick

S lovenia's Primoz Roglic emerged victorious on stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday as he claimed the red jersey for a third successive year.

The Jumbo-Visma rider, who clocked 44:02, finished the 33.8km individual time trial from Padron to Santiago de Compostela 14 seconds ahead of second-placed Magnus Cort Nielsen. He finished 2:04 ahead of Movistar's Enric Mas in the general classification to cap a fine three weeks. "It's the last stage and all this week was hard. Definitely I knew how I was on the way and still I enjoyed quite some support and crowd by the road definitely," Roglic said.

"I tried to focus on the stage. On the day itself I do my best and then you see how it goes at the end. "It's unbelievable. It's crazy. Sometimes you win by a lot and sometimes a little. As long as you can win it's super nice. I'm not focussing on numbers, statistics or all these things. I go day by day and enjoy it and I'm honoured to be in this place."

Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) finished third, while Adam Yates (Ineos) ended the tour fourth. The winning margin is the biggest at a Vuelta since Alex Zuelle in 1997.

Elsewhere, Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) claimed the green points jersey, while Michael Storer (DSM) won the King of the Mountains jersey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; Spanish village hosts first bull running fiesta since pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021