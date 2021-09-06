Cycling-Roglic claims Vuelta hat-trick

S lovenia's Primoz Roglic emerged victorious on stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday as he claimed the red jersey for a third successive year.

The Jumbo-Visma rider, who clocked 44:02, finished the 33.8km individual time trial from Padron to Santiago de Compostela 14 seconds ahead of second-placed Magnus Cort Nielsen. He finished 2:04 ahead of Movistar's Enric Mas in the general classification to cap a fine three weeks. "It's the last stage and all this week was hard. Definitely I knew how I was on the way and still I enjoyed quite some support and crowd by the road definitely," Roglic said.

"I tried to focus on the stage. On the day itself I do my best and then you see how it goes at the end. "It's unbelievable. It's crazy. Sometimes you win by a lot and sometimes a little. As long as you can win it's super nice. I'm not focussing on numbers, statistics or all these things. I go day by day and enjoy it and I'm honoured to be in this place."

Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) finished third, while Adam Yates (Ineos) ended the tour fourth. The winning margin is the biggest at a Vuelta since Alex Zuelle in 1997.

Elsewhere, Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) claimed the green points jersey, while Michael Storer (DSM) won the King of the Mountains jersey.

