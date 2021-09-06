Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Americans storm back into contention at Solheim Cup

The United States won three of its four matches during Sunday's early session of foursomes to pull within one point of Europe at the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club in Toledo. The home side's nightmare start to Saturday's first round looked like it would repeat itself on Sunday as the Europeans jumped out to an early lead in all four matches on the front nine.

MLB roundup: Dodgers forge tie atop NL West with Giants

Trea Turner homered and Julio Urias won for a major-league-leading 16th time as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers evened their showdown series against the San Francisco Giants with a 6-1 victory Saturday night. Urias (16-3) combined with four relievers on a nine-hitter, helping the Dodgers (86-50) avenge an 11-inning loss 24 hours earlier and regain a first-place tie with the Giants (86-50) atop the National League West.

Tennis-Svitolina stays in U.S. Open hunt by beating Halep in fourth round

Olympic bronze medallist Elina Svitolina stepped up her bid to secure a first major title when she produced a ruthless performance to dispatch Simona Halep 6-3 6-3 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday. Following the shock exits of pre-tournament favourites Ash Barty and Naomi Osaka, fifth seed Svitolina will be among those whose chances of triumphing at Flushing Meadows have been boosted and she made sure she stayed in the hunt by getting rid of another multiple Grand Slam champion.

Tennis-Qualifier Van de Zandschulp tames Argentine battler to reach quarters

Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp continued his storybook march at the U.S. Open on Sunday by outlasting Argentine battler Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 5-7 5-7 6-1 to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final. After rolling through the opening two sets, the 25-year-old Dutchman had looked poised for smooth passage into the last eight but in the end needed five sets, five match points and four hours and 20 minutes to tame the 11th seed.

Cycling-Roglic claims Vuelta hat-trick

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic emerged victorious on stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday as he claimed the red jersey for a third successive year. The Jumbo-Visma rider, who clocked 44:02, finished the 33.8km individual time trial from Padron to Santiago de Compostela 14 seconds ahead of second-placed Magnus Cort Nielsen. He finished 2:04 ahead of Movistar's Enric Mas in the general classification to cap a fine three weeks.

Four Argentine players told to isolate, hours before Brazil game

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa sought the immediate isolation of four Argentine footballers on Sunday, hours before the Copa America champions were due to face Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo. Anvisa said the players should have quarantined on arrival because they had spent time in the United Kingdom over the previous 14 days.

Tennis-Fearless Fernandez knocks out another champion to reach quarter-finals

Leylah Fernandez brushed aside yet another former champion as the fearless Canadian teenager stormed into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Sunday with a 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 win over 16th seed Angelique Kerber. It was a precocious and poised performance from Fernandez, who celebrates her 19th birthday on Monday and had already sent a jolt through Flushing Meadows on Friday when she stunned third seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka.

Poland gives humanitarian visa to another Belarusian athlete

Belarusian equestrian Olga Safronova has been given a humanitarian visa allowing her to live in Poland, Polish state news agency PAP reported on Sunday, after she was ostracised at home for speaking out against the Belarusian government. Safronova follows Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, who defected to Poland last month after she said coaches had ordered her to fly home from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Tennis-Speedy Medvedev makes quick work of Evans in U.S. Open fourth round

Daniil Medvedev fired off 13 aces to end British hope Dan Evans' U.S. Open challenge with a quickfire 6-3 6-4 6-3 victory in the fourth round on Sunday. Evans had survived a fifth set tiebreak against Alexei Popyrin to reach the last 16 but on day seven of the hardcourt major, he was no match for the Russian second seed.

Soccer-Portland's Providence Park to host NWSL championship

Providence Park in downtown Portland will host the 2021 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship for a third time on Nov. 20, the league announced on Sunday. The venue, which is home to the Portland Thorns, hosted the title game in 2015 as well as the 2018 final, which drew a record 21,144 fans before undergoing a 20-month expansion project that was completed in 2019.

