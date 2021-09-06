Left Menu

Tennis-Young Fernandez has a 'great future', says Kerber after US Open loss

Fernandez, who turns 19 on Monday, knocked out defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round and then reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time with her win over the German. "If she plays like this, consistently plays the whole year, the next tournaments like this, the next rounds, I think she has a great future," Kerber told reporters.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 06-09-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 10:12 IST
Tennis-Young Fernandez has a 'great future', says Kerber after US Open loss
Leylah Fernandez Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Leylah Fernandez has had a great start to her career and the teenager has a big future ahead of her, former champion Angelique Kerber said on Sunday after losing 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 to the Canadian https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/fearless-fernandez-knocks-out-another-champion-reach-quarter-finals-2021-09-05 at the U.S Open. Fernandez, who turns 19 on Monday, knocked out defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round and then reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time with her win over the German.

"If she plays like this, consistently plays the whole year, the next tournaments like this, the next rounds, I think she has a great future," Kerber told reporters. "She has a lot of power in her forehand and she's going for her winners. I think she's always also enjoying her tennis out there, it was a tough match. I think she can go really far in the next few years."

Kerber, who won the 2016 title at Flushing Meadows, said Fernandez's tactics reminded her of herself, especially her approach on serve and the next ball. "I have been through a long career with a lot of up-and-downs," the 33-year-old added. "It's just experience you have to go through.

"Of course when you reach your first quarter-finals in a Grand Slam, it's always a lot of emotions. She had nothing to lose today and I think she's enjoying her tennis ... it's just a start of a great career." Fernandez faces fifth seed Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021