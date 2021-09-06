Left Menu

Soccer-Spain call up full back Reguilon for Kosovo game

Spain have called up Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon to their squad for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier away to Kosovo, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Monday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 06-09-2021 16:50 IST
  • Spain

Spain have called up Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon to their squad for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier away to Kosovo, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Monday. The 24-year-old replaced Valencia's Jose Gaya, who picked up a calf injury in the closing stages of Sunday's 4-0 victory over Georgia in which he opened the scoring.

Luis Enrique's side top Group B with 10 points from five games, one point ahead of Sweden who have two matches in hand. The Swedes last week handed Spain their first World Cup qualifying defeat in 28 years when they came from behind to beat them 2-1 in Stockholm and take control of the group.

