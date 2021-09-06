Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev's record, becomes fastest Indian pacer to pick 100 Test wickets

Jasprit Bumrah on Monday became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 wickets in the longest format of the game. Bumrah achieved the feat in the ongoing fourth Test against England when he removed Ollie Pope for 2 in the second session of the final day. With Pope's wicket, Bumrah broke former Indian skipper Kapil Dev's record. Kapil Dev had taken 25 Tests to reach 100 wickets while Bumrah achieved the milestone in his 24th game.

Former India bowler Irfan Pathan is next on the list, having reached 100 wickets in 28 matches while pacer Mohammad Shami occupies the fourth spot. "What a way to reach the milestone!@Jaspritbumrah93 bowls a beauty as Pope is bowled. Among Indian pacers, he is the quickest to reach the mark of 100 Test wickets," BCCI tweeted.

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 wickets. He had achieved the feat in just 18 games during the West Indies tour of India in 2013. Meanwhile, England batsmen failed to rise to the challenge of battling it out against the Indian bowlers in the second session after the visitors took the honours in the first session of the fifth morning in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval. (ANI)

