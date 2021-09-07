Left Menu

Mercedes confirm Russell replacing Bottas from 2022

PTI | London | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:28 IST
Mercedes confirm Russell replacing Bottas from 2022
Image Credit: Wikimedia
George Russell was confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's Formula One teammate from 2022 by Mercedes on Tuesday.

The all-British lineup was speculated on for months and signaled on Monday by Valtteri Bottas' move from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo next year.

Russell, aged 23, said in a statement he's ''absolutely buzzing." ''But I'm under no illusions as to the scale of the challenge; it's going to be a steep learning curve. Valtteri has set a high bar, consistently delivering week in and week out, scoring wins, pole positions, and helping win multiple championship titles." Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said he was looking forward to the team continuing Russell's driver education.

''He has been a winner in every racing category — and the past three seasons with Williams have given us a taste of what the future could hold for him in F1," Wolff said in a statement.

Russell received a long-term contract, but Mercedes did not elaborate. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

