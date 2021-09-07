Left Menu

LaLiga: Barcelona's trip to Sevilla postponed over international scheduling

High Council for Sports (CSD) has adjudicated in favour of the injunction requested by LaLiga to postpone the fixture between Sevilla and FC Barcelona set for Saturday.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 07-09-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 19:00 IST
La Liga logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

High Council for Sports (CSD) has adjudicated in favour of the injunction requested by LaLiga to postpone the fixture between Sevilla and FC Barcelona set for Saturday. The game was set to start at 9 pm CEST in the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville but will now be played at a later date, FC Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday.

The request was made after the Spanish Football Federation's Competition Committee came out against LaLiga wish for the fixtures between Sevilla and Barca and Villarreal and Alaves to be postponed. On August 29, LaLiga released a press statement announcing that they have made a request to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to postpone the two games from week's list of fixtures as well as to modify kick-off times of other fixtures.

After the failure of LaLiga's injunction against FIFA's decision to prolong the time away of South American international players in the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the decision was taken "as there will be players who return to their clubs on Friday after having played three games during the international break and many of them have games on Saturday and Sunday, all of which makes clear that will not be in any state to compete on an equal footing." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

