Left Menu

Soccer-Guedes scores on debut to save point for Corinthians

Roger Guedes scored on his debut to give Corinthians a 1-1 draw at home to Juventude in Brazil’s Serie A on Tuesday. Bueno also hit the woodwork in stoppage time. Juventude are 13th in the table and five points above the relegation zone.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 08:11 IST
Soccer-Guedes scores on debut to save point for Corinthians

Roger Guedes scored on his debut to give Corinthians a 1-1 draw at home to Juventude in Brazil’s Serie A on Tuesday. The recent signing from Shandong Taishan scored with a free kick in the 85th minute to extend Corinthians’ unbeaten run to five games and keep them in sixth place in the 20-team table.

Ricardo Bueno had put the visitors 1-0 ahead with a header 13 minutes before halftime. Bueno also hit the woodwork in stoppage time. Juventude are 13th in the table and five points above the relegation zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC warns against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica, and Brunei; Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC warns against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021