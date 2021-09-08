Left Menu

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat undergoes successful elbow surgery

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI) Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday confirmed she underwent successful elbow surgery and said she was confident of coming back on the mat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:50 IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat undergoes successful elbow surgery
Grappler Vinesh Phogat (File image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI) Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday confirmed she underwent successful elbow surgery and said she was confident of coming back on the mat. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Elbow surgery done done! No matter how many times I fall, I will still rise." The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has forgiven Vinesh for her behaviour at the Tokyo Olympics.

"We have now forgiven Vinesh, she did wrong but she accepted her fault and as you know we usually scold our child at home so that they obey us. Vinesh is also our child and we welcome her to give trials," WFI President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh had told ANI. Earlier, Vinesh had apologised to the WFI after the body temporarily suspended her over disciplinary issues at the Tokyo Olympics.

The grappler had travelled to Tokyo from Hungary where she was training with coach Woller Akos. Upon arriving, she refused to stay and train with the other Indian team members. Vinesh's hopes of winning a bronze medal were dashed in the Games as her quarter-final opponent Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus lost in the semi-final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021