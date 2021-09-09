Left Menu

Soccer-Poland level late to end England's winning streak

Damian Szymanski headed in a stoppage time equaliser as Poland ended England's 100% record in Group I to draw their World Cup qualifier 1-1 on Wednesday. England have 16 points from six games with Albania second on 12 points, Poland on 11 and Hungary on 10 points. The top team in the group qualifies for next year's World Cup in Qatar with the second place team heading into the playoffs.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 09-09-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 02:20 IST
Damian Szymanski headed in a stoppage time equaliser as Poland ended England's 100% record in Group I to draw their World Cup qualifier 1-1 on Wednesday. Harry Kane had fired England ahead with a swerving strike in the 72nd minute as Gareth Southgate's side looked set for a sixth straight win.

But in the second minute of stoppage time, substitute Szymanski rose well at the back post to nod in a floated cross from Robert Lewandowski as Poland kept their hopes of qualification alive. England have 16 points from six games with Albania second on 12 points, Poland on 11 and Hungary on 10 points.

The top team in the group qualifies for next year's World Cup in Qatar with the second place team heading into the playoffs.

