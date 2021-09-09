Left Menu

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh name 15-member squad, Rubel named in reserves

Bangladesh on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup beginning from October 17.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 09-09-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 13:28 IST
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh name 15-member squad, Rubel named in reserves
BCB logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup beginning from October 17. Experienced speedster Rubel Hossain was not included in the squad and was kept in reserves while the other is Aminul Islam, as per the official account of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Rubel wasn't considered despite being present in the squad for the home series against New Zealand. The 31-year-old fast bowler, who has played 28 T20Is so far, last played for the national side in this format in April this year in New Zealand. Soumya Sarkar's poor showing against Australia recently didn't have an impact as he managed to retain his spot in the absence of Tamim Iqbal, who pulled out of the showpiece event. The left-hander scored just 28 runs in five innings against Australia and hasn't played against New Zealand in the first four games.

Apart from Rubel, the trio of Mosaddek Hossein, Taijul Islam and Aminul Islam have been left out. However, leg-spinner Aminul, who has played seven T20Is so far has been named as one of the standby players alongside Rubel. Mohammad Mithun, who was dropped after the Australia series was not considered. Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

Reserves: Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021