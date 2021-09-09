Left Menu

Making Dhoni mentor is a way to use his experience for T20 WC: Ganguly

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 16:21 IST
Making Dhoni mentor is a way to use his experience for T20 WC: Ganguly
Wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni was appointed as mentor of the Indian team to use his vast experience for the benefit of the side during the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The BCCI sprang a surprise when it announced on Wednesday that Dhoni will be the team mentor for the T20 World Cup beginning on October 17.

''Dhoni's addition to the side is a way to use his experience for the T20 WC. I also thank Dhoni for accepting BCCI's offer to help the team for this tournament,'' Ganguly said in a BCCI tweet.

Dhoni had led India to two world titles -- the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup in India.

He is currently with his IPL team Chennai Super Kings, gearing up for the resumption of the league from September 19 in the UAE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021