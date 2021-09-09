Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa pick three spinners but no Malan for T20 World Cup

The powerful Malan has averaged 92 with the bat in his first 10 one-day internationals, including three centuries, but could not force his way into the squad in the shorter format despite his established six-hitting ability. Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin and the number one ranked bowler in the world in the T20 format, Tabraiz Shamsi, will be the frontline spin options for the team, with Markram able to offer a part-time option.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 17:15 IST
South Africa have named three front-line spinners in their squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman but left out opening batsman Janneman Malan.

The side will be led by Temba Bavuma, who is currently injured but likely to open the batting with swashbuckling Quinton de Kock. Aiden Markram was selected as third-choice batsman at the top of the order. The powerful Malan has averaged 92 with the bat in his first 10 one-day internationals, including three centuries, but could not force his way into the squad in the shorter format despite his established six-hitting ability.

Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin and the number one ranked bowler in the world in the T20 format, Tabraiz Shamsi, will be the frontline spin options for the team, with Markram able to offer a part-time option. South Africa go straight into the second ‘Super 12’ stage of the World Cup, where they are in a group with Australia, England, holders West Indies and two other qualifiers.

The tournament takes place from Oct. 17-Nov. 14, with South Africa facing Australia in their opener on Oct. 23 in Abu Dhabi. Squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen Reserves: Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Lizaad Williams

