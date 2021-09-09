Left Menu

Sri Lanka to tour Oman for two T20Is before T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka will leave for Oman on October 3 to take part in two T20Is ahead of their participation in the ICC men's T20 World Cup, which will be played in UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Sri Lanka to tour Oman for two T20Is before T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka cricket team (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka will leave for Oman on October 3 to take part in two T20Is ahead of their participation in the ICC men's T20 World Cup, which will be played in UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the two games which will be played on October 7 and 9 will provide the visiting team a preparation ground for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Following the two games against Oman, Sri Lanka will play in two ICC-organised World Cup warm-up games, on October 12 and 14 before commencing its T20 World Cup campaign. "We are looking to play as many games as possible leading into the World Cup in similar conditions the team will experience in the UAE. The games against Oman and the 2 ICC practice games will allow us this opportunity," said Ashley de Silva, CEO of SLC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka will start its T20 World Cup campaign, playing against Namibia, on October 18 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, and will play Ireland on the same venue on October 20. The game against the Netherlands will be played on October 22 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

