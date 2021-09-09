Left Menu

Soccer-Poland say no racism in Glik's bust-up with England's Walker

Poland said their players did not racially abuse England defender Kyle Walker during a heated mass scuffle in Wednesday's 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw in Warsaw.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 21:37 IST
Soccer-Poland say no racism in Glik's bust-up with England's Walker

Poland said their players did not racially abuse England defender Kyle Walker during a heated mass scuffle in Wednesday's 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw in Warsaw. World governing body FIFA said that it was investigating the row that broke out on the halftime whistle after Poland's Kamil Glik clashed with fellow defender Walker.

Television images showed Glik had pinched the neck of Walker but it was not clear if that alone had caused the fracas. Glik and England's Harry Maguire were booked following the incident. But England manager Gareth Southgate did not make any direct allegations of racism during his news conference, saying they were "getting to grips with what that was".

"I've spoken to our players and they totally deny there was any racism," Polish FA spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski told Sky Sports. "It was a normal football incident. "Passions were running very high. There was some pushing between Glik and Walker at a free kick. There was a lot of tension and some pushing but no racism.

"We had some discussions with the fourth official about this at halftime and I spoke to the players and they told me there was no racism." Southgate added that they had submitted a report to the FA, while skipper Harry Kane said: "Allegedly it was something that was done, not said."

British media reported that FIFA was in the process of analysing the official match reports. "The relevant information will be assessed by the competent disciplinary bodies to decide on next steps," they quoted the world governing body as saying in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021