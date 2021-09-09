Left Menu

Spanish Paralympic swimmer to fly home after anxiety attack

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 09-09-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 22:34 IST
Spanish Paralympic swimmer to fly home after anxiety attack
  • Country:
  • Spain

A prominent Spanish Paralympic swimmer will be flown home after she was hospitalized in Tokyo because of an anxiety attack, the Spanish Paralympic Committee said Thursday.

Teresa Perales, Spain's most decorated Paralympian with 27 career medals, has remained in a hospital since Sunday, the committee said.

The 45-year-old Perales was awarded Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias award for sports in June to recognize her career.

She won silver in the 50-meter backstroke in Tokyo.

Perales lost the use of her legs due to neuropathy when she was 19 and switched from karate to swimming.

The committee said Perales will be taken to a hospital in Spain on her return planned for the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021