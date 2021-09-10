Thompson-Hera wins women''s 100 at Diamond League finals

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah finished her season with another victory, clocking a meet record 10.65 seconds to win the women's 100 meters at the Diamond League finals. The Jamaican earned her third Diamond League title on Thursday by pulling away from Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who was second in 10.83. She was one of several Olympic champions who finished the season-long Diamond League circuit with a win.

Armand Duplantis won the men's pole vault with a leap of 6.06 meters but once again failed to improve his own world record, making three unsuccessful attempts at 6.19. World record-holder Karsten Warholm of Norway defended his Diamond League title by winning the men's 400 hurdles in 47.35 and Faith Kipyegon held off a surging Sifan Hassan on the final sprint to win the women's 1,500 in 3:58.33. Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy, who was a joint gold medalist in Tokyo, won the men's high jump after clearing 2.34 meters. American Fred Kerley, the silver medalist in Tokyo, won the men's 100 in 9.87. The winners received a cash price of USD 30,000 each. AP SSC SSC

