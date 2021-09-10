Left Menu

Soccer-PSG's Mbappe expected to be fit for Clermont, Messi and Neymar out

Mbappe picked up the injury during France's 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Bosnia last week and missed Les Bleus's two other games against Ukraine and Finland. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, however, was confident he would play at the Parc des Princes for the first time since the transfer window closed amid media reports he was willing to join Real Madrid.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-09-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 18:35 IST
Soccer-PSG's Mbappe expected to be fit for Clermont, Messi and Neymar out
  • Country:
  • France

Lionel Messi and Neymar will miss Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 game against Clermont on Saturday having just returned from international duty but Kylian Mbappe is expected to be in their squad after recovering from a calf injury. Mbappe picked up the injury during France's 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Bosnia last week and missed Les Bleus's two other games against Ukraine and Finland.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, however, was confident he would play at the Parc des Princes for the first time since the transfer window closed amid media reports he was willing to join Real Madrid. "Kylian is happy, he is emotionally stable and before the end of the transfer window he stayed in a positive mindset," Pochettino told a news conference.

"He wants to play football and enjoy himself. He has been training and recovering well so we hope he will be involved with the squad." PSG, who have a maximum 12 points after four games, also welcome back defender Presnel Kimpembe and striker Mauro Icardi after both shook off injuries.

Icardi's availability is all the more important with Messi and Neymar out after playing World Cup qualifiers with Argentina and Brazil overnight. "Those players played in the early morning so Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi and Neymar are not going to be involved with the squad tomorrow, it's common sense," said Pochettino.

Messi, who netted a hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 victory against Bolivia, has only played half an hour with PSG this season after joining as a free agent on a two-year deal from Barcelona. Pochettino added that he had not yet decided who would start as goalkeeper with Keylor Navas having played every match so far at the expense of the newly-recruited Gianluigi Donnarumma, who led Italy to the European title in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021