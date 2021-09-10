Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel receives grand welcome at Ahmedabad airport

Table Tennis player and Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel received a grand welcome at Ahmedabad airport, on her return from the Games. Bhavina won silver after losing the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 6. World number one Zhou Ying had overwhelmed Bhavina Patel in straight sets by 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in just 19 minutes to clinch gold in Tokyo Paralympic Games.

"When she will come today, we will give her a grand welcome. To celebrate her return, all people have come," Bhavina's father, Hasmukhbhai, told ANI earlier. Talking with ANI, Lalan Doshi, the long-time coach of Bhavina had said: "There will be a huge rally for her return." He added: "This [silver medal] is the hard work of 13 years. She also has experience of playing in 28 international tournaments and this [Tokyo Paralympics] was her 29th one. She has played alongside many players from different countries."

"I am really happy and thankful for the great welcome," Bhavina told reporters outside the airport. In Tokyo 2020, India won 19 medals, finishing 24th in the overall medal tally among 162 nations competing and ranking 20th on the basis of total medals won. India had won only 12 medals until 2016 since making its Paralympic Games debut in 1968. (ANI)

