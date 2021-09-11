Left Menu

Chopra fulfils one more dream, takes his parents on maiden flight

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 14:07 IST
Chopra fulfils one more dream, takes his parents on maiden flight
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra fulfilled his one more dream when he took his parents on their maiden flight journey on Saturday.

Chopra along with his parents Satish Kumar and Saroj Devi were on their way to an event organised by his promoter JSW Sports at the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) in Bellary, Karnataka.

''A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight,'' Chopra tweeted with pictures of him and his parents on board a plane.

Besides Chopra and his parents, his coach and German biomechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz and Olympian super heavyweight boxer Satish Kumar were also seen seated inside the aircraft.

The 23-year-old Chopra had created history when he won India's maiden Olympic medal in athletics -- a javelin gold in the recently-concluded Games in Tokyo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021