Soccer-Quick double gives Gremio 2-0 win over Ceara

Gremio scored two goals in the three minutes before halftime to snap a two-game losing streak and beat Ceara 2-0 in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday. Diego Souza headed the first after 42 minutes and then Ferreira's low shot went in off the post in first-half stoppage time.

The result leaves Gremio third bottom of the 20-team table, with 19 points, nine clear of bottom club Chapecoense. Ceara are in 11th, with 24 points.

