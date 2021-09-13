Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's Elliott's needs surgery after serious ankle injury

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2021 02:08 IST
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott requires surgery after suffering a serious ankle injury in their 3-0 win at Leeds United on Sunday. Elliott was taken off on a stretcher at Elland Road, following a tackle from Leeds' Pascal Struijk and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his ankle was "not in the right place".

Elliott has been an integral part of Liverpool's side this season despite only turning 18 in April, but he faces a potentially lengthy absence. Klopp was incensed as Elliott remained on the floor following Struijk's challenge, for which the Leeds substitute was sent off.

He explained the extent of the setback after the match. "It is good that he was able to post on Instragram after the game, as it shows he has not that much pain anymore," Klopp said.

"The ankle was not in the right place anymore. It was very important it was quick, but not a lot to say about it. "It was a bad injury, we just wait now for the scans and assessments."

Liverpool issued a statement later on Sunday saying Elliott had been released from hospital. "Elliott will be required to undergo surgery in the coming days and the club will offer a further update on his prognosis in due course," the statement read.

"Harvey, his family and Liverpool FC would like to place on record their thanks to the paramedics and all the staff at Leeds General Infirmary for the care and treatment given." Klopp's side stretched their unbeaten run to 14 in the Premier League - more than any other English top-flight side - thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane.

But the German was quick to quash any talk that his side are getting back to the form that took them to the Premier League title in 2019-20. "I am not interested in form when we won title, I am interested in now," he added. "We played really well today, if you play not as well as this then Leeds will punish you.

"We pressed exceptionally well, that's why we won a lot of balls. It was far from a perfect performance - we should have had more clear-cut chances. But that is not a big deal today. There is room for improvement."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

