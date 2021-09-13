Soccer-Benzema grabs treble as Real win on Bernabeu return

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema netted a hat-trick as they capped their return to the refurbished Santiago Bernabeu stadium with a thrilling 5-2 comeback win over Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Sunday.

The Frenchman was unplayable at times as Madrid were reunited with their fans for the first time since March 1, 2020. The crowd were, however, stunned when Santi Mina latched onto a defensive mistake to put the visitors ahead after four minutes.

Madrid recovered well, pinning Celta back, and the pressure eventually told after 24 minutes as Benzema equalised with his first goal following a Federico Valverde cutback. Franco Cervi put Celta back in front seven minutes later against the run of play from a lightning counter-attack as they went in ahead at the break.

But Benzema, who had an equaliser disallowed for offside just before the break, headed Real level two minutes after the restart, and from there on in there was only going to be one winner. The forward then teed up Vinicius Junior who produced a composed finish to give Carlo Ancelotti's side the lead for the first time.

New signing Eduardo Camavinga came off the bench to score on his debut as the France midfielder tucked the ball home from close range before Benzema completed his treble with a penalty three minutes from time.

