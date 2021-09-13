Left Menu

Soccer-Michael double helps Flamengo to 3-1 win over Palmeiras

Flamengo scored twice in the second half to beat Palmeiras 3-1 on Sunday and strengthen their Serie A title chances. Palmeiras started the day four points ahead of the reigning champions and took the lead through Wesley after 14 minutes but Michael equalised for the visitors with a header two minutes later. Flamengo, though, dominated the second period and took all three points with goals from Pedro after 56 minutes and Michael again nine minutes from fulltime.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 03:29 IST
Soccer-Michael double helps Flamengo to 3-1 win over Palmeiras

Flamengo scored twice in the second half to beat Palmeiras 3-1 on Sunday and strengthen their Serie A title chances. Palmeiras started the day four points ahead of the reigning champions and took the lead through Wesley after 14 minutes but Michael equalised for the visitors with a header two minutes later.

Flamengo, though, dominated the second period and took all three points with goals from Pedro after 56 minutes and Michael again nine minutes from fulltime. To complete Palmeiras' misery, Ze Rafael was sent off in injury time.

The result lifts Flamengo into third place in Serie A, eight points behind leaders Atletico Mineiro and one behind Palmeiras but with two games in hand on both.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
2
Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
4
Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021