Left Menu

Markram, Shamsi star as South Africa thrash Sri Lanka to clinch T20I series

Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi picked three wickets each before Quinton de Kock smashed a fifty to help South Africa register an easy nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Sunday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 13-09-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 09:04 IST
Markram, Shamsi star as South Africa thrash Sri Lanka to clinch T20I series
South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 9 wickets (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi picked three wickets each before Quinton de Kock smashed a fifty to help South Africa register an easy nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Sunday. South Africa's spin bowling foursome of Shamsi (3/20), Markram (3/21), Bjorn Fortuin (2/12), and Keshav Maharaj (1/10) took nine wickets between them to help South Africa seal the three-match T20I series 2-0 with a match to spare.

This is South Africa's third, consecutive T20 series win - all of which have been away from home - following victories over West Indies and Ireland. Sri Lanka were outplayed by the visitors' bowling attack, struggling visibly in their backyard after winning the toss and electing to bat first. They were bundled out for 103 in 18.1 overs, their lowest first-innings total.

Kusal Perera made a welcome return following time off due to illness and returned with the hosts' highest score of 30 off 25 deliveries (2x4s, 1x6). The only other contributions in double figures came from Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20 off 13 balls), Charith Asalanka (14) and captain, Dasun Shanaka (10). Anrich Nortje's (1/8) wicket contribution was the first of the innings, getting rid of the dangerous Dinesh Chandimal for five.

Chasing a paltry target, De Kock (58 off 48, 7x4s) led the charge and finished with an unbeaten half-century. His opening stand of 62 runs with Reeza Hendricks (18 off 19 balls) laid a strong foundation for Markram to accompany De Kock on the way to the team's victory after Hendricks lost his wicket to Hasaranga de Silva (1/22) in the ninth over. Markram's 21 off 19 balls (3x4s) tied in beautifully with his career-best bowling figures of 3/21 to end the day as comprehensively as the team could manage.

The third and final match will take place at the same venue on Tuesday where South Africa will hope to get a series sweep. (ANI) Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 103/10 (Kusal Perera 30; Markram 3-21, Shamsi 3-20) vs South Africa 105/1 (Quinton de Kock 58*, Wanindu Hasaranga 1-22) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021