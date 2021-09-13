Australia Test skipper Paine to undergo surgery on Tuesday, expects to return to training in Oct

Left Menu

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine will undergo surgery in Hobart on Tuesday to repair a pinched nerve in his neck which will allow him to fully prepare for the upcoming Test summer.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-09-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 14:32 IST
Tim Paine with Australian squad. Image Credit: ANI
Australia Test skipper Tim Paine will undergo surgery in Hobart on Tuesday to repair a pinched nerve in his neck which will allow him to fully prepare for the upcoming Test summer. Cricket Australia said Paine had been suffering pain in his neck and left arm due to a bulging disc which reduced his ability to train at full intensity and has not responded to treatment.

Paine consulted a spinal surgeon in Hobart late last week. The surgeon recommended the surgery to relieve the pressure on the nerve and allow him time to return to training later this month. "The consensus of the spinal surgeon and the CA medical team was to have the surgery now which will allow plenty of time to fully prepare for the summer," Paine said in a statement.

"I expect to be able to restart physical activity by the end of this month and be back in full training in October. I will be ready to go by the first Test and am very much looking forward to what will be a huge summer," he added. The first men's Ashes Test will begin at Brisbane's Gabba from December 8 ahead of a day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval from December 16 to 20.

For the first time in 26 years, the final Ashes Test will not be staged in Sydney. The traditional Boxing Day and New Year's Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9) respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth's Optus Stadium (January 14-18). (ANI)

