Left Menu

Rugby-Assault charges against All Blacks flanker Frizell dropped

The 27-year-old, who has played 15 tests for the All Blacks, faced two charges of assault against a woman and one of common assault after an incident at a Dunedin nightclub in May. Frizell was dropped from the New Zealand side for the first Bledisloe Cup test against Australia in early August after a July appearance in court on the charges.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 14-09-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 06:53 IST
Rugby-Assault charges against All Blacks flanker Frizell dropped
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Assault charges against New Zealand flanker Shannon Frizell were formerly dismissed by a Dunedin court on Tuesday after the loose forward completed a police "diversion" scheme aimed at first offenders, local media reported. The 27-year-old, who has played 15 tests for the All Blacks, faced two charges of assault against a woman and one of common assault after an incident at a Dunedin nightclub in May.

Frizell was dropped from the New Zealand side for the first Bledisloe Cup test against Australia in early August after a July appearance in court on the charges. New Zealand's "diversion" scheme allows offenders to take responsibility for their offences outside the court system and avoid getting a criminal record.

Frizell, who played both tests against Fiji in July, was also dropped from the New Zealand squad for the ongoing Rugby Championship because of the case, which complicated his application for a visa to enter Australia. He apologised for his actions after his July appearance in court.

"I would especially like to say sorry to the two people involved and for the harm I have caused," he said. "I let myself and others down and will now try to do everything I can to restore people's faith in me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021