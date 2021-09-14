LaLiga reveals new El Clasico brand identity

LaLiga has created a logo and brand identity for El Clasico, the match that pits FC Barcelona and Real Madrid against each other each season, with the aim of giving one of the most iconic and popular sporting showdowns on the planet a unique and highly recognisable visual identity. The branding project's aim is to reflect the DNA of what this legendary encounter symbolises: rivalry, strength, passion, technology, innovation, dynamism, entertainment and globality.

"This new image will be yet another asset in LaLiga's bid to enhance the brand value of its competition and its clubs, which can be featured at all international events and activations held around this match as part of LaLiga's internationalisation strategy," stated an official release. Watched in every corner of the planet, El Clasico is LaLiga's blockbuster par excellence that puts life on hold; it is the most watched club match globally. An encounter that everybody watches, that brings everybody together, whether they like football or not, and a cultural touch point that transcends borders.

LaLiga is preparing a major launch of this new visual identity to coincide with the next El Clasico, set to be played in October. It will be implemented across all media outlets and actions that LaLiga rolls out, both nationally and internationally, through promotions, digital and media campaigns, international media activations, press conferences, and international events. El Clasico's new logo draws its inspiration from the shared emotion that exists between footballers and fans the world over. It is an inclusive brand that does not set a distance between the stars and their supporters, but rather brings them closer together and helps fans feel that they are very much an integral part of the game.

The symbol that separates Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will replace the usual "vs." and will be the icon that best represents El Clasico. It represents rivalry, strength, and confrontation, evoking the competitive spirit of both teams. (ANI)

