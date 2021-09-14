Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's Elliott expected to feature again this season after ankle surgery

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has undergone successful surgery after he sustained a serious ankle injury in their 3-0 win at Leeds United and he could return to action later this season, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 23:56 IST
Soccer-Liverpool's Elliott expected to feature again this season after ankle surgery
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has undergone successful surgery after he sustained a serious ankle injury in their 3-0 win at Leeds United and he could return to action later this season, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Elliott, 18, suffered a fracture dislocation after a tackle from Leeds' Pascal Struijk and had to be taken off on a stretcher before he was taken to the hospital.

"We were able to reduce the dislocation immediately on the pitch and Harvey had surgery today to repair the fracture and ligaments damaged in the incident. The operation was a success so his comeback starts now," club doctor Jim Moxon said in a statement https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/443363-harvey-elliott-undergoes-successful-ankle-surgery. "We won't put pressure on him by setting a specific timeframe beyond being able to say with confidence we expect him to feature again later in the season following our rehab programme."

Struijk, who was sent off immediately after, apologised later on Instagram, saying what happened was something he "would never wish on anyone". Elliott responded by saying it was a freak accident and was not worthy of a red card.

"I'll be back stronger 100%. Thanks for all the support," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021