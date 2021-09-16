Left Menu

EA delays Battlefield 2042 launch to November 19

Videogame maker Electronic Arts said on Wednesday it has delayed the worldwide launch of its "Battlefield 2042" game to Nov. 19 from Oct.22 earlier. Shares of the company rose 3.6% in extended trading.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 02:05 IST
EA delays Battlefield 2042 launch to November 19

Videogame maker Electronic Arts said on Wednesday it has delayed the worldwide launch of its "Battlefield 2042" game to Nov. 19 from Oct.22 earlier.

Shares of the company rose 3.6% in extended trading. EA, whose shares were down 6% at close on rumors the Battlefield game would be delayed, said it does not expect to see a financial impact from the postponement and reiterated its net bookings guidance for fiscal year 2022.

The company said the pandemic had created unforeseen challenges for the game's developers in building the next generation of Battlefield, causing the delay in launch. "With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players," the company added.

Also Read: New Zealand’s latest terror attack shows why ISIS is harder to defeat online than on the battlefield

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021