Soccer-Sheriff earn shock win over Shakhtar on Champions League debut

Sheriff Tiraspol enjoyed a dream Champions League debut as Moldova's first group-stage representatives stunned Shakhtar Donetsk with a 2-0 victory at the Sheriff Stadion on Wednesday that left them top of Group D.

Ukraine's Shakhtar dominated possession but the hosts took their chances when they came, Adama Traore steering in a 16th-minute volley before Momo Yansane headed home midway through the second half. "A fantastic evening. My guys were not inferior to their opponent in speed or technique. Our tactics worked," said Sheriff's Ukrainian coach Yuriy Vernydub.

"We didn't allow Shakhtar to score, and the team performed excellently in moving from defence to attack. I should thank our fans for their fantastic support. I am happy." Sheriff, from the unrecognised breakaway state of Transnistria, came through four rounds of qualifying to become the first Moldovan team to play in the group phase of Europe's elite club competition.

Their shock victory over a Shakhtar side competing in the group stage for a fifth successive season left Sheriff top of Group D. ahead of their next opponents Real Madrid on goal difference following the Spaniards' 1-0 win at Inter Milan.

